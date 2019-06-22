Photos: Community celebrating Hampton Roads PrideFest

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads PrideFest is being celebrated on Saturday!

The event is being held at Town Point Park located at 113 Waterside Drive, Norfolk.

PrideFest says that the event attracts thousands of people and brings local residents, families, community leaders, civic organizations, and businesses to unite the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) and allied communities in support of inclusion, dignity and equality of all people.

This year’s headliners for ‘Pride’ are JoJo and Crystal Waters. PrideFest is family friendly and free and open to all.

