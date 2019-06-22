Newport News Police arrest man in connection with dentist’s homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – The Newport News Police Department announced they have arrested a man in connection with the homicide of a local dentist.

Around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Newport News Police, in conjunction with the Hampton Police Division, arrested 42-year-old Kelly Michael Vance at the no-hundred block of Harris Creek Road in Hampton.

Vance has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 65-year-old Dr. William Trolenberg.

On June 19, police responded to the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Trolenberg, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, right outside his vehicle in the parking lot outside Deer Park Dental. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died.

Trolenberg was the lead dentist of Deer Park Dental, according to the practice’s website.

The investigation remains ongoing.

