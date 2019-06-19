Newport News Police investigating after man found shot outside his car

Posted 6:02 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25PM, June 19, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue that left a man critically injured Wednesday evening.

Photo courtesy of Newport News Police

The call came in at 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 65-year-old Hampton man right outside his vehicle in the parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities gave a possible suspect description of a white male with dark hair who was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants. It was also reported that he had mud on his pants.

Police are currently on scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.067375 by -76.470695.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.