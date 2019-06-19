Newport News Police investigating after man found shot outside his car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue that left a man critically injured Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 65-year-old Hampton man right outside his vehicle in the parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities gave a possible suspect description of a white male with dark hair who was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants. It was also reported that he had mud on his pants.

Police are currently on scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

