Portsmouth’s acting police chief sworn in as Chief of Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth’s acting police chief, Angela Greene, was sworn in as the city’s new chief of police Friday.

Greene was named interim police chief following the resignation of former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman.

Greene earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1996 and began her career in law enforcement with the City of Richmond Police Department in 2001.

Portsmouth officials said Greene become a patrol sergeant in 2005 in Richmond.

In 2009, Greene was again promoted to the rank of Lieutenant where she served as a sector lieutenant for Richmond’s Southside area. In 2012, she was promoted to the rank of Captain where she served as a watch commander in charge of high-risk operations, major crimes and significant events or incidents.

She has served on the Portsmouth Police Department since 2016, city officials said.

Chapman’s abrupt resignation in March stirred controversy, and the FBI is investigating “allegations” against the department.