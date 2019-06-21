News 3’s Locker Room show earns top honor from Virginia Association of Broadcasters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Anyone who’s been around sports knows a winning locker room is more enjoyable than a losing locker room. Well, News 3’s Locker Room must be loads of fun!

Friday night, the Virginia Association of Broadcasters once again recognized the Locker Room show with top honors in The Commonwealth. The Locker Room, the highest-rated high school football show in Hampton Roads, won first place in the category of Outstanding Sports Coverage – Large Market Television at VAB’s 82nd annual awards ceremony held in Virginia Beach.

News 3’s November 9th “Friday Football Frenzy – Playoff Edition” of the Locker Room was the episode recognized. You can watch that show in its entirety here.

It’s the third straight year the Locker Room, hosted by Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown, has been recognized at the VAB awards.

In 2017, the “Bahamas Bowl Blitz” edition of the Locker Room received first place honors in the Outstanding Sports Coverage – Large Market Television category. You can watch that show here. In 2018, the Locker Room earned second place in the category of Outstanding Sports Coverage.