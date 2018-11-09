The Locker Room Show | November 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's first week of the postseason. 32 teams from our area advanced to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the 32.

Games showcased during the show include: Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam, Bayside vs. Cox, Tallwood vs. Oscar Smith, Smithfield vs. Lake Taylor, King's Fork vs. Deep Creek, Norview vs. Indian River, Gloucester vs. Salem, Warwick vs. Maury, Park View vs. York and Nottoway vs. Poquoson.

Plus, Mitch showcases Kecoughtan vs. Nansemond River in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.