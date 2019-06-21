Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Park’ for 29th consecutive year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – They’re holding onto the title for another year.

The National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA) recently named Busch Gardens Williamsburg the “World’s Most Beautiful Park” for the 29th year in a row, extending a streak dating back to 1990.

The award was part of the 33rd annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, which is the oldest of its kind.

“This award exemplifies Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s longstanding commitment to ensuring a world-class guest experience in a beautiful setting,” said Kevin Lembke, park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “I’m so proud of our entire team. They all play a role in achieving this honor.”

“Busch Gardens Williamsburg has sustained this continued excellence thanks to a passionate and hard-working staff that is dedicated to providing the best landscaping features for our guests throughout the year,” said Jason Ingram, landscaping leader at Busch Gardens. “Using our park’s existing topography is one of the things that make this park so special. You could be strolling along a beautifully shaded, lush pathway and then out of nowhere a roller coaster can rush overhead. Our landscape really creates wow moments for our guests.

NAPHA is an international organization dedicated to the preservation, documentation and enjoyment of the amusement and theme park industry—past, present and future.