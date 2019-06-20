Court documents reveal details about Norfolk robbery police describe as an inside job

NORFOLK, Va. – The driver of a Brink’s armored truck who is accused of helping carry out a robbery remains held in the Norfolk Jail.

Joshua Mercado told authorities he was the victim of the robbery, but police arrested him soon after it happened.

Mercado and Keith Doughty are accused of the the crime, and are both being held at the jail without bond.

Mercado’s lawyer Steven Mirman says his client maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing.

An owner of a neighboring business caught the incident on video at Wards Corner in March, and the video was handed over to police.

News 3 obtained a copy of the footage, which shows one man in a motorcycle helmet walking up to the Brink’s truck and walking away with a box.

Documents state the suspect removed Mercado’s gun from its holster and demanded money.

A witness called police and reported suspicious behavior of the driver and the suspect, they say.

At the police station, records say that Mercado said he also has another job cutting hair and recalled having conversations with a male he knew as Doughty. They allegedly had also discussed his job at Brink’s, including his procedures and routes.

The records say when he was approached by the suspect during the robbery, he believed it to be Doughy. He also said the two had communicated over Facebook Messenger.

Police went to Doughty’s house and arrested him two days later, according to the records.

They state he told authorities that he and Mercado had multiple conversations on Facebook Messenger signaling when the incident was planned to happen. He also allegedly stated he sent messages after the robbery was over.

Mercado’s attorney says his client denies the allegations against him and looks forward to his day in court.

They’re expected back in court on July 8.