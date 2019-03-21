Norfolk armored truck robbery inside job, police say

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has confirmed that Tuesday’s Brink’s armored truck robbery in the city was an inside job that involved an employee who claimed he was the victim.

According to Norfolk officials, Joshua Mercado, 26, of Chesapeake – who was the Brink’s employee – has been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, embezzlement, conspiracy to commit embezzlement, and obstruction of justice: false police report.

His accomplice is allegedly Keith Doughty, 26, and also from Chesapeake. He faces charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, embezzlement, and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

The call for the robbery came in around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and was at the Soaps-N-Suds laundromat in the 7600 block of Granby Street.

Both the Norfolk Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were part of the investigation into the robbery.

Both men are currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.

Detectives have not stated how much money was taken in the robbery, or whether if the money has been recovered.