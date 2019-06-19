As President Trump kicks off 2020 campaign, Virginia GOP capitalizes on Northam yearbook pic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As President Donald Trump announced the start of his reelection campaign Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida, the Virginia GOP posted a tweet it hopes will resonate with Virginia voters frustrated with Democrats facing scandals in the state.

The tweeted picture shows, to the left, Trump with the quote, “The American Dream is back. It’s Bigger, Better, and Stronger than ever.” On the right, the controversial 1984 EVMS yearbook page of Gov. Ralph Northam’s, where a picture of two men — one in blackface and the other in KKK garb — was detected.

The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/DIzDsXAEUx — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) June 19, 2019

While Northam says the picture is not of him, Virginia GOP’s use of the photo shows how they may highlight issues with Democrats in the state going into the 2020 Presidential election and the 2019 Virginia State Senate elections — where all 140 seats in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for grabs.

Also, scandals involving Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are also issues Democrats face, along with the Northam fall out. Republicans currently hold a two-seat majority in the Virginia General Assembly.

“I have worked with the governor. We certainly have not agreed on everything, but I would say that this is just heartbreaking,” said house of delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R), when the yearbook page made the news.

In 2016 President Trump lost Virginia to former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He picked up 44.41 percent of Commonwealth voters to her 49.73 percent, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

