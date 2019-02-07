President Trump: “Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia”

WASHINGTON – On Twitter Thursday morning, President Trump said that “Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia” before he attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.

“If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020,” added Trump in the Tweet.

The comments come as Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring both face separate blackface controversies, while Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax faces a sexual assault allegation.

Trump made previous remarks on Northam last weekend after a racist picture from the governor’s EVMS yearbook page came to light.

In his tweet about Northam, Trump said “Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, “I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo.” This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture and after making the most horrible statement on “super” late term abortion. Unforgivable!”

Trump’s remark on Republicans making a move in the Commonwealth’s elections comes as many speculate how the controversy surrounding Virginia’s top three government officials will shake out.

The third person in the line of Virginia governor succession would be Speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox, a Republican that represents Virginia’s 66th District.