‘Skins scoop: UVA’s Bryce Hall to Redskins in 2020 Draft?

Posted 6:34 pm, June 17, 2019, by

Quin Blanding and Bryce Hall react after a defensive play against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. (Photo: Lance King/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The transition to the National Football League could be just a two hour drive away for Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall.

The Washington Redskins are an early favorite as the landing spot for the UVA star come the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related: Redskins announce 2019 Training Camp schedule

Hall certainly has the resume to be a first-round pick after leading the nation with 21 pass breakups in 2018, adding two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 62 total tackles.

Bryce Hall #34 of the Virginia Cavaliers intercepts a pass intended for Anthony Ratliff-Williams #17. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bringing Hall in as a replacement for Josh Norman could make financial sense as well, because cutting Norman would save the team $12.5 million while absorbing just a $3 million cap hit, according to CBSSports.com.

Norman, a 31-year-old cornerback and seven-year NFL veteran, shared the team lead with three interceptions during the 2018 season and ranked fourth on the team with 64 total tackles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.