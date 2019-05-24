× Redskins announce 2019 Training Camp schedule

RICHMOND, Va – While the start of the Washington Redskins 2019 season is a few months away, the team just released its 2019 Training Camp schedule.

The Redskins will start camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Thursday, July 25, with Fan Appreciation Day taking place on August 3. The last practice on the schedule will be August 11.

In all, there will be 22 public on-field sessions available to fans. During these practices players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting. Fans are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.

All scheduled dates and practice times are subject to change, according to the Redskins.

Admission to the Redskins open training camp practices are free for all fans. Online registration will be open to Redskins fans beginning June 1. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced closer to camp.

The Redskins finished the 2018 season 7-9 overall and third in the NFC East.

The $10 million state-of-the-art training center debuted in 2013 and features two full-size natural grass fields, a drill field, spectator areas, locker rooms and a training room. Bon Secours Virginia Health System is the main tenant of Training Center, which serves as a valuable year-round resource for the community when camp is not in session. A full-service sports medicine rehabilitation and primary care practice are provided throughout the year, according to the Redskins.

Below is the 2019 Training Camp schedule for the Redskins: