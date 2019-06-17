Proposed bill would rename post office after a Virginia Beach shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will introduce a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would name a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Ryan “Keith” Cox.

Cox was one of the 12 victims in the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The post office is located at 2509 George Mason Drive. Virginia’s entire U.S. House delegation has cosponsored the bill.

“I am proud to take the first steps toward naming a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Keith Cox,” Congresswoman Luria Said. “This building will serve as a physical reminder of Keith’s immeasurable impact on our community. Every day we will remember his heroic actions and his sacrifice on May 31.”

Cox was one of the 12 individuals killed in the May 31 mass shooting. For 12 years, he worked for Virginia Beach as an account clerk in the Department of Public Utilities.

An active member of the Virginia Beach community, Cox sang in his church’s choir with a “golden voice.” His friends and his colleagues describe Cox as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

This was exemplified when he laid down his life to guide his fellow coworkers to safety in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. After bringing his colleagues to safety, Cox stood watch and refused to take refuge, stating: “I’ve got to see if anybody needs help.”

Congresswoman Luria was approached by Virginia Beach Postmaster Joseph A. Croce Jr. with a request to honor Cox and Congresswoman Luria immediately agreed, setting the legislative process in motion.

