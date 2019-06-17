Hampton police investigating after juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect involved with a shooting that happened on Monday.

Around 4:27 a.m., police responded to a shots fired complaint in the 1500 block of Garrow Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Related: Newport News Police investigating after man injured in drive-by shooting

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking from a nearby residence when a vehicle approached and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the victim once.

The victim is uncooperative with the investigation, according to police.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727-6111 or the Crime Line.