Newport News Police investigating after man injured in drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 1:09 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old Hampton man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by and shot at him, but was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or suspect.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for further treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case that can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.