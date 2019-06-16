Outer Banks town offers beach wheelchair rental for residents, visitors

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. – The Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department is offering residents and visitors of the town the ability to rent specialty wheelchairs that work on the beach.

The department, working with the Outer Banks Community Foundation, received grant funding to purchase the two beach wheelchairs in 2016.

Renting one of the two wheelchairs is free, and the department will deliver the wheelchair to any location in Southern Shores.

To rent a wheelchair, call (252) 261-2272. You can also download a wheelchair reservation form here.

Related: Kill Devil Hills opens first fully handicap accessible beach access