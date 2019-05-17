Kill Devil Hills opens first fully handicap accessible beach access

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The first fully handicap accessible beach access was dedicated at Ocean Bay Boulevard during a ceremony on Monday.

Upgrades to the Ocean Bay Boulevard access include a wooden handicap ramp, allowing for wheelchairs to get over top of the sand.

This new access point allows wheelchairs to get from the beach access’ parking lot to the sand and six fixed mats and six roll-out mats that lay over top of the sand, permitting wheelchairs entry onto the beach.

The mats will be set up in a way that allows those in a wheelchair to be able to ‘set up’ their belongings on the sand and enjoy a day at the beach.

The fully accessible access was dedicated to former Kill Devil Hills Commissioner William “Bill” M. Pitt, in recognition of his community involvement in the Outer Banks.