4 people arrested following raids on Virginia Beach massage parlors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed against four Virginia Beach massage parlors Thursday.

According to police, Tiehu Cai, Wang Daoju, Haihong Li and Juan Fu were part of an alleged human trafficking operation running out of a business chain called Massage.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) executed search warrants at businesses located at:

– 1143 Independence Boulevard

– 1581 General Booth Boulevard #103

– 4676 Princess Anne Road #130

– 5277 Princess Anne Road #323

Cai was charged with maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place, using a vehicle to promote prostitution and pandering, pimping or receiving money from a prostitute.

Daoju was charged with solicitation for prostitution and maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place.

Li was charged with prostitution, adultery or fornication for money and maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place.

Fu was charged with maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place and using a vehicle to promote prostitution.