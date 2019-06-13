Police respond to Virginia Beach massage parlor as part of human trafficking investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach responded to a massage parlor Thursday in the city as part of a human trafficking investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations.

The business officers responded to is called ‘Massage,’ which is located at 5277 Princess Anne Road.

Virginia Beach Police did not release many details, but said, “This is a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia Beach Police Department to identify, stop and deter Human Trafficking in our area and to identify potential victims.”

Multiple police cars both marked and unmarked reported to the business.

According to people who work around the business, multiple people were people seen detained by law enforcement. Officials have not confirmed this though.

More information to comes as it is released by officials.

News 3 has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement agency. They stated the same information relayed to our reporter on the scene.

