Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend now charged with first-degree murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend outside of a nail salon in Newport News – faced a judge Thursday morning where he learned his charge of second-degree murder was changed to first-degree murder.

41-year-old Maya Frye was arrested and charged back in April after police say 26-year-old Jocelyn Frazier was shot and killed outside of busy shopping center on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

According to court papers – obtained by News 3 – Frye stopped at the Suffolk Police Department a few hours after the shooting – not to turn himself in – but to ask if he had active warrants in an accident he was involved in. Hours later police arrested Frye.

Thursday morning in court, News 3 learned Frye and Frazier have a child together.

Frye is expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing in September.

