Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s lawyers ask prosecutors to open investigation into sexual assault allegations

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawyers for Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax have written to prosecutors in Boston and Durham asking them to open an investigation into the sexual assault allegations two different women have made against him.

The letters ask prosecutors to move the investigations quickly so they can decide to either charge him or clear him of the alleged crimes.

Fairfax previously called on them to investigate, but his lawyers say he has not gotten a chance to talk with the prosecutors.

Earlier this year, two women – Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson – came forward accusing Fairfax of sexual assault. One of the alleged incidents happened while he was a college student at Duke University in 2000, and the other reportedly happened during the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

To read more on the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Fairfax, click here.