Second accuser of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax details her account of alleged sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. – The second accuser to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax detailed what she says happened during an interview with CBS News that aired Tuesday morning.

“[Fairfax] forcibly sexually assaulted and raped me,” Meredith Watson told CBS News anchor Gayle King. “I was not on the bed, initially. There was a couch. And he pulled me over and I tried several times to get up and was pushed back down, held down.”

Watson says the incident happened in the year 2000 at Duke University, where the two were students.

Watson believes Fairfax targeted her because she says she was previously raped by a Duke basketball player, a fact she says he knew. “He knew that the year prior that I had been raped by someone and that nothing was done about it. And he was a very good friend to me,” Watson said. “Which is why I never would’ve expected anything like this from him.”

Both Watson and Vanessa Tyson, Fairfax’s other accuser, have called on state lawmakers to holding a public hearing where they can address the allegations.

“No. No. I just want– I want– I want to support Dr. Tyson. I want the people of Virginia to know the truth. And I would like the Virginia legislature to do the right thing,” Watson said during the interview.

Lawmakers return to Richmond on Wednesday for a brief veto session. So far, a date for a potential hearing has not been scheduled.

Fairfax continues to deny the allegations and claims to have passed two polygraph tests related to the accusations.

In a new statement to CBS News, Fairfax continues to call himself innocent:

“I am, and have long been, a strong proponent of the rights of women in our society — among them equal rights, reproductive rights, economic rights, the right to be heard and respected, the right to fair access to the criminal justice system, and right to be free from disrespect, harassment, and assault. At the same time, I also believe that we must find a way to ensure that our justice system and even the court of public opinion provide due process and fairness both to accusers and the accused. I, for one, stand accused of crimes that I did not commit. I feel so strongly regarding my innocence that I submitted myself to polygraph tests for each of the accusations against me. I passed those tests because, as I have maintained from the very beginning, I did not assault either of my accusers. I have also called for a fair, full, and impartial investigation of the allegations and my denials. I am completely confident that such an investigation would exonerate me and clear my good name, which I have spent a lifetime building. My accusers have not filed criminal charges and they have not sued me. Instead, we see escalating media appearances and stated desire for a political process that is unprecedented in Virginia and could not be designed to get at the truth. Such a process would instead be a media circus used for partisan and political purposes. Law enforcement authorities in Boston and Durham have demonstrated a sensitivity to those who wish to report a crime. A civil lawsuit as well would provide a forum for assessing the credibility of all parties. Given the seriousness of these accusations and the significant damage that leaving them unresolved will continue to do, we must ensure there is a legal forum to adjudicate these matters fairly and make an ultimate and evidence-based determination about the truth. Notwithstanding my own innocence, I am aware of the importance that the voices of accusers be heard. For too long, women and men who have been sexually assaulted or harassed have been silenced and ignored. I empathize with those who have lived for a long time feeling hurt and pain. And, while the evidence will continue to demonstrate the truth that I never assaulted either Dr. Tyson or Ms. Watson, I am able to hear the pain they have expressed; a pain I hope they are able to resolve and heal from. However, because I never assaulted either Dr. Tyson or Ms. Watson, I know that my actions cannot be the source of that pain. In the face of such serious allegations, there must be space for due process and deliberate investigation and evaluation in order to find justice. Our justice system is not perfect, but I am willing to submit myself to it to clear my name. As I indicated above, on March 29, 2019, I submitted to and successfully passed — with regard to each allegation — a lie detector test conducted by an expert in such tests who is a former FBI agent of 24 years. I repeat my consistent call for a full investigation by law enforcement in this matter so the full truth can be known. The truth will not be uncovered by television interviews or legislative hearings designed for political purposes. It can best be properly found by exhaustive and deliberate investigation by law enforcement professionals. We must all now insist on gathering evidence through an impartial law enforcement investigation and/or civil legal process in order to get to the truth.”

