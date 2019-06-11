NYC man to serve 10 years in prison for high-speed chase with local police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –A man’s high-speed chase with police through different cities and two bridge tunnels will send him to prison for ten years.

According to court documents, Patrick Gil was sentenced Monday in court after pleading guilty to charges for eluding police, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and reckless driving.

The 45-year-old from New York City admitted he was going more than 100 miles an hour in his Mercedes SUV on February 23, and that police tried to pull him over for speeding on the Eastern Shore, he refused to stop.

Authorities said the chase continued over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, where they claim he attempted to hit an officer with the SUV. He then headed over on Northhampton Blvd and eventually crashed into the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

Police tried to use stop sticks unsuccessfully three times but were successful at the HRBT.

Gil stressed he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone and just wanted to get away.

Police said Gil crashed into the tunnel and several cars collided. Luckily no one was hurt, but traffic was backed up for miles.

Gil said about two weeks before the police chase he got his SUV towed when he was heading to Williamsburg to visit his aunt. He said he paid $350 and he felt like people were after him.

“I wasn’t risking being towed again,” said Gil in an interview with News 3.