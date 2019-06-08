Albemarle County-based gaming company to invest $1.3 million to expand headquarters, creating 106 new jobs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that software developer Castle Hill Gaming will invest $1.3 million to expand its corporate headquarters in Albemarle County, receiving funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) to support the hiring and training of 106 new employees.

“We are thrilled that this innovative, homegrown company has looked at the stakes and is all in on reinvesting and expanding in Albemarle County,” said Governor Northam. “Software design and development is a booming industry with high-quality jobs, and Castle Hill Gaming’s exponential growth is slotted to advance the Commonwealth’s leading position in this key sector. We look forward to the company’s next chapter and thank them for delivering a jackpot of more than 100 new jobs here in Virginia.”

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Castle Hill Gaming’s dynamic team of designers, developers and mathematicians combines 2D and 3D animated media with great gameplay to create immersive titles and familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play.

“Castle Hill Gaming’s decision to expand its presence in Albemarle County is a testament to Virginia’s supportive ecosystem that fosters the growth of information technology companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth is a hub for technology businesses of all sizes, and with access to Central Virginia’s steady pipeline of tech talent, we are confident that Castle Hill Gaming will continue to flourish in Albemarle County.”

“As a UVA graduate who grew up in Albemarle, I am proud to be creating jobs in the county,” said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. “Virginia has created an exciting opportunity in its approval of Historic Horse Racing machines, and participating in this new industry will enable Castle Hill to create dozens of sales, service, and manufacturing jobs in Virginia. Looking forward to 2020 and beyond, we are well-positioned to grow our company and expand our operations. Being the only Virginia-based company that can build and design HHR games, we expect to add production jobs as well.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the county to secure the project for Virginia and will support Castle Hill Gaming’s job creation through the VJIP, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities.

