Pharrell visits memorial to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams returned home to pay his respects to the
victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting that happened last Friday.
Williams did not take questions while visiting, but hugged many people at the memorial, comforting those grieving at the site.
One family he consoled was victim Keith Cox's family. Witnesses said Cox saved many lives as the gunman was shooting in the Municipal Center.
"I credit Keith to the fact that I'm still here, that I can still hug my son and hug my baby granddaughter," Christi Dewar said in an interview with News 3.
In a tweet following the shooting, Williams said he was praying for the city: "We will not only get through this but we'll come out of this stronger than before."
