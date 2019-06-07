Pharrell visits memorial to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams returned home to pay his respects to the

victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting that happened last Friday.

Williams did not take questions while visiting, but hugged many people at the memorial, comforting those grieving at the site.

One family he consoled was victim Keith Cox's family. Witnesses said Cox saved many lives as the gunman was shooting in the Municipal Center.

"I credit Keith to the fact that I'm still here, that I can still hug my son and hug my baby granddaughter," Christi Dewar said in an interview with News 3.

.@Pharrell stops by memorial site one week after 12 people killed. He didn’t make a comment but comforted those grieving. https://t.co/aLpjyRfjca pic.twitter.com/Y6ZXTiMIPs — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) June 7, 2019

In a tweet following the shooting, Williams said he was praying for the city: "We will not only get through this but we'll come out of this stronger than before."

We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected.

We are resilient.

We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.#VIRGINIABEACH 🌍 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) May 31, 2019

