Kempsville High School students step up, help with 1500 chairs for ‘VB Remembers’ event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students and staff at Kempsville High School stepped up big time Thursday for the ‘VB Remembers’ event.

Through their service they set up 1500 chairs at Rock Church for the event that memorialized the victims of the May 31 mass shooting and helped the public come together to heal.

The school posted on Facebook saying, “Our students answered the call of duty and had the room set in 10 minutes.”

The chairs helped residents come to hear people like Governor Ralph Northam, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Mayor Bobby Dyer and Vice Mayor James Wood speak.

There were also powerful musical performances and remarks given.

“Whether you’re Christian, you’re Jewish, you’re Muslim, you’re Buddhist, Hindu or that new breed called ‘none of the above,’ you are welcome here tonight,” said Gordon Robertson, the CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network. “Look at all the people from this community that has come together to show you, the families of those who were lost in this tragedy, and show the survivors that we’re with you, that we have decided to live.”

Watch the entire event by clicking here.

