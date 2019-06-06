Cities come together Thursday for ‘VB Remembers’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads is coming together Thursday to remember the 12 victims killed and the four recovering after Friday’s mass shooting.

“VB Remembers” is a community gathering that will give people a chance to be there for one another and grieve. The victims’ names will also be read so people can honor them.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Church (640 Kempsville Road).

Officials are expecting the place to be packed with people. The sanctuary at Rock Church holds more than 5,000 people, and they are adding 400 additional chairs to reach maximum capacity.

Among those in attendance will be Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady Pam Northam, Congresswoman Elaine Luria and a number of city leaders, according to Virginia Beach City Councilman Michael Berlucchi.

Berlucchi said the program will feature speakers of all backgrounds, music from Symphonicity-Symphony Orchestra and other local acts – a chance to show the area’s religious and cultural diversity.

If you can’t make the event you can watch it live on News 3, WGNT, streaming in this story and on our Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.