List of charity events, fundraisers held for families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Businesses, restaurants, and various organizations across the area have put together charity events in honor of the dozen victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Below is a list of different events you can attend in the area to help benefit those affected by this tragedy.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

June 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – 757 Auto Events is hosting a Charity Car Show and Memorial. All the event proceeds benefit the affected families through the United Way Tragedy Fund for Virginia Beach. The event will be a judged car show with over 40 awards! This event is free and open to spectators, and we will be accepting donations throughout the day. It costs $20 dollars to register your car into the show. The event can be found at 3334 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach 23456. For more information, click here.

June 3 – June 10, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Sandbridge Tattoo, located at 2336 Elson Green Avenue, Suite 108, will be doing tattoos for $50, which is below their minimum of $80. All the proceeds will go to the families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims. For more information, click here, or call (757)-427-0314.

June 7, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Virginia Beach Elks Lodge #2268 is holding a Steak Night where all the proceeds are going to the families of the mass shooting victims. There will be $20 grilled to order steak with plenty of sides and desserts. There will also be a 50 inch 4k Ultra HD TV Raffle and 50/50 raffle! For more information, click here.

June 5, 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – J&A Racing invites the Hampton Roads community to honor the victims affected by the tragedy in Virginia Beach. The community event will start at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, at Murphy’s Irish Pub with a moment of silence to honor the victims followed by a run/walk on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Participants are encouraged to wear blue and to join the runners following the event for a gathering at Murphy’s Irish Pub. Raffle packages and merchandise will be available to support the United Way South Hampton Roads’ Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. Click here to learn more.

June 29, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Cocomo Joes, a restaurant located at 404 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, is holding a raffle fundraiser! All the proceeds from the raffles will be donated to the the United Way Tragedy Fund for Virginia Beach. For more information, email VirginiaBeachStrong757@gmail.com.

June 30, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – New Realm Brewing is hosting a music festival that will benefit the families affected by the mass shooting. There will be a $10 entry fee for the event. Further details will be released soon, according to the event page. All of the proceeds will go to the twelve families of the victims. Click here to see the festival’s line-up.

For a list of vigils and memorial events in honor of the victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting, click here.

If you know of any events that are benefiting those affected by the mass shooting, email TakingAction@wtkr.com and let us know!

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.