Virginia Beach Municipal Center reopens; Employees return to work after Friday’s tragic shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – All buildings in the Municipal Center officially reopened Tuesday morning – all expect Building two, where 12 lives were cut short after being gunned down Friday afternoon while at work.

Some City employees arrived with tears in their eyes while walking into work for the first time since Friday. They said understandably, Tuesday has been an emotional day.

“I think people are not ready to come to the courthouse this point in time,” says longtime Virginia Beach resident, Darrell Perry.

Perry said he’s a life-long resident of Virginia Beach – who’s a Vietnam War veteran diagnosed with PTSD. Perry said he is always alert to his surroundings, but said lately he’s been on high alert.

“I’m cautious all of the time but more so today. I find myself looking around and watching the doors and things like that. I think people are really cautious. That’s why you don’t see a long line coming out of that door paying their taxes,” says Perry.

People who have been going in and out of City Hall on Tuesday say the atmosphere has been tense and quiet. But, people did see many giving smiles, hugs and hope to one another.

Long-time residents of the Resort City say Virginia Beach is vibrant and bounces back from anything it’s been through.

With faith and hope, many say this strong city will get through this heart ache and heart-shattering time as well.

“I feel for the people who lost their lives and for the officer who was wounded. They had no idea what was happening and for the guy who shoved those women into that room – he’s a hero,” says Perry.

Building two will remained closed until further notice.

