Four hospitalized after vehicle crashes into City Treasurer’s Office in Virginia Beach

Posted 3:56 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, June 4, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the City Treasurer’s Office in the Fairfield Shopping Center in the Kempsville section of Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Police told News 3 reporter Nana-Séntuo Bonsu the woman who was driving the vehicle hit the gas and crashed into the building.

While the office recently announced a two-week delay for personal property and real estate taxes in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, authorities said there were still people completing transactions at the time of the crash.

The location will be temporarily closed as a result of the incident, police say.

This is a developing story.

