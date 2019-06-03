Virginia Beach personal property, real estate tax deadline extended in wake of mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In the wake of Friday’s deadly mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people, the City Treasurer’s Office announced Monday it is extending the deadline for the personal property and real estate tax payments.

Both will be accepted as on-time payments until June 19 as the office assists the community while members grieve, honor and remember the victims in the coming weeks. The payments were originally to be due on June 5.

The City Treasurer’s Office was closed Monday, as were the office’s offsite locations. Operations will resume on Tuesday.

Online payment options and drop boxes at each of the office’s locations are available for use 24/7.

