Local running community to honor victims of Virginia Beach tragedy on Global Running Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On behalf of all local run clubs, J&A Racing invites the Hampton Roads community to honor the victims affected by the tragedy in Virginia Beach.

The community event will start at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, at Murphy’s Irish Pub with a moment of silence to honor the victims followed by a run/walk on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Participants are encouraged to wear blue and to join the runners following the event for a gathering at Murphy’s Irish Pub. Raffle packages and merchandise will be available to support the United Way South Hampton Roads’ Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

This event is free and open to the public.

In the running community, Wednesday, June 5, is recognized as Global Running Day.

Global Running Day is a worldwide celebration of running designed to inspire everyone to be active. In light of the tragedy in Virginia Beach, this year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of the twelve victims and their families.

“In moments of sadness, it is our community that lifts us up. This event is about more than running together. It is about honoring those who left us too soon,” said Jerry Frostick, J&A Racing. “Comingtogether as one to lift each other up is what our community does best.”

