Photos: Relative, coworkers of mass shooting victims grieve together, place crosses outside city office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flowers with the names of Friday’s mass shooting victims were placed at a makeshift memorial at the Municipal Center on Sunday.

Relatives, coworkers, and others affected by this tragic event have created memorials throughout the city in order to grieve and help move forward as a community.

Outside the city office building where the shooting took place, wooden crosses have been placed with each one of the victim’s names on them.

Those affected in different ways have come to pay respects at these crosses, holding hands with those who are grieving in similar ways.

Here are the faces of each victim, their family’s responses, and a look at who these victims were to our community.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.