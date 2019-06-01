Local colleges respond, recognize former students killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local colleges are responding as the Virginia Beach community mourns with the wake of Friday’s mass shooting that left 12 victims and the shooter dead at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Old Dominion University’s President John Broderick sent out a letter on Saturday stating that five of the victims killed in the shooting were members of the ODU community.

The following five victims that attended ODU were:

Tara Welch Gallager, BS in Civil Engineering 2002, Master of Engineering 2003

Alexander Gusev, BS in Civil Engineering 2016

Richard H Nettleton, BS in Business Administration 1994

Christopher K. Rapp, BS in Civil Engineering 1994

Ryan K. Cox, former student

The letter goes on to state that the school is extending their deepest sympathies to the friends, families, and colleagues that have been impacted by this tragic event.

Virginia and ODU flags are being flown half staffed on campus and at 6 p.m., Wednesday, the Student Government Association will sponsor a vigil outside the Webb Center to pay tribute to the victims. The public is welcome to join.

The college of William and Mary’s President Katherine Rowe, also released a statement on Saturday in regards to the mass shooting.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by Friday’s mass shooting and senseless act of violence. Many members of the William & Mary family have deep connections to the Virginia Beach community and this tragedy hits close to home for all of us in the Commonwealth. We grieve with our friends, family and neighbors across this region and offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families.

