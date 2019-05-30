Virginia Beach civic league to hold emergency meeting regarding Floatopia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Ocean Park Civic League is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night in response to Floatopia.

The unpermitted Memorial Day weekend event left many Virginia Beach residents upset after waking up Monday morning to trash sprawled across Ocean Park Beach.

The city said that out of 10 tons of trash and debris collected from the beach in the following days, seven tons were from Floatopia.

Videos and images showing the garbage gained thousands of views and garnered national attention.

The City released a statement saying the event was unpermitted and they were disappointed in the condition the beach was left after the event.

City leaders said they take great pride in keeping our beaches clean, and thanked their Beach Operations crew for working swiftly to clean trash and debris off the beach.

At Thursday’s meeting, the civic league said they welcome all residents to bring forth their comments, issues and stories regarding the event.

Representatives from the city are expected to be in attendance.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad facility.

