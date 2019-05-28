Over 10 tons of trash and debris cleared from Chic’s Beach after “Floatopia”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Over 10 tons of trash and debris was cleaned up at Chic’s Beach after an unofficial event some call “Floatopia,” the city said.

The City of Virginia Beach has released a statement saying the event was unpermitted and they they were disappointed in the condition the beach was left after the event.

Video and images of the garbage went viral when residents started sharing what the beach looked like Monday morning.

Since then the trash has been removed. The City said they take great pride in keeping our beaches clean and thanked their Beach Operations crew for working swiftly to make sure the beach was once again clean.

They also thanked citizens who helped pitch in to clean up as well.

The City has had several individuals ask about regular volunteer opportunities to help with beach clean-up, and anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to contact Michael Moore at MTMoore@VBgov.com or 757-385-2080.