Human remains found in truck wanted in connection with Cumberland Co. woman’s disappearance

CUMBERLAND Co., Va. – The stolen truck wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cumberland County woman Amy R. Fabian was found off Route 138 in Mecklenburg County Thursday morning, Virginia State Police announced.

Authorities said the Ford F-350 work truck was stolen out of Maryland.

Human remains were also found in the truck. The Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains.

WTVR reported North Carolina authorities arrested George W. Knisley IV of Carroll County, Maryland, on May 24. He was wanted for the suspected murder of a Cumberland County man and for questioning in 43-year-old Fabian’s disappearance.

Late last Friday evening, police say Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina.

The South Hill Police Department received a 911 call Friday around 6:30 a.m. Three hours later, from a woman who said she was carjacked.

“The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic,” Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said. “The man then fled the scene.”

The woman who was carjacked was not hurt.

Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody, and he is being held on a first degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide at a home in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. Friday, WTVR reported.

“Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside the residence,” Geller said.

However, officials said Fabian, who also lives at the home, was not located.

Deputies said Knisley is a suspect in both the man’s homicide and Fabian’s disappearance.

South Hill is more than an hour and a half away from the address of the homicide in Cumberland County.