Dogs seized from Portsmouth home investigated for suspected dog fighting available for adoption

PORTSMOUTH, VA – Three dogs rescued from a Portsmouth home are now available for adoption.

Christopher Robbin, Marsupilami, and Boo are just three of the 33 dogs seized from a Bold Street home in March. Search warrants say ten pit bull like dogs were tethered with heavy chains and separated from one another. Inside the home, more dogs were found. Investigators describe the dog’s kennels as filthy, saying feces, trash, debris and empty containers were all found. Search warrants say evidence of dog fighting was also discovered inside the home.

The homeowner, Leonard Madison, was charged with several gun related charges. So far no animal related charges have been filed. According to court documents, Madison is out on bail, but no one answered the door at his home on Thursday.

While the investigation into what happened at the home continues, the Portsmouth Humane Society is working to get many of the dogs seized forever homes.

“It has been a long journey,” explained Emily Friedland with the Humane Society. “Some of these dogs are under-socialized, we don’t know their past and we don’t know what they experienced.”

If you would like to adopt one of the dogs available or meet the other dogs rescued from the Portsmouth home visit the shelter’s website.