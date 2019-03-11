× Investigators seize dozens of dogs from Portsmouth home during dog fighting investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Investigators seized 33 dogs from a home on Bold Street during an investigation into dog fighting, according to a search warrant.

On March 7, Animal Control met with a man at a home and found ten pit bull type dogs chained up in the backyard. In addition, the officer found other dogs inside the home in kennels that were “filthy with feces, trash, debris, and empty containers,” the search warrant says.

The officer writes that he also saw a dog treadmill that is associated with dog fighting. Investigators then seized the animals along with chains, artificial insemination kit for animals, and a digital scale, according to the search warrant.

In addition, ATF agents were carrying out a search warrant at a home on Lindsay Avenue on March 5 when they say they found a dog treadmill, thick chains, and at least four pit bull type dogs. In this case, it was not clear if the animals were seized based on the search warrant.

Portsmouth Police declined to comment on whether the cases are connected or to provide any other details.