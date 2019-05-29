Sen. Kaine to tour Hampton Roads government facility, meet with military families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Hampton Roads on Wednesday to tour the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, plus meet with veterans and military families.

According to his campaign, Sen. Kaine will have a roundtable discussion with veterans and military families to discuss a variety of issues facing the defense community.

Kaine toured privatized military housing near Naval Station Norfolk earlier in the year to hear from military families about their experiences with military housing. Kaine and Senator Mark R. Warner have introduced legislation to protect military families living in private housing.

Issues have arisen with dilapidated housing conditions for military families, causing major concerns and frustrations for the Commonwealth’s two senators.

While meeting with military members and their families is a key part of Kaine’s trip, he will first visit the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility when he arrives.

The facility is a Department of Energy nuclear physics national laboratory that provides world-class research and programs designed to help educate the next generation in science and technology.

