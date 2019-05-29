Man sentenced to five years after shooting in Williamsburg

John Johnson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Williamsburg man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for possessing a firearm while being a drug user.

Court documents say 25-year-old John Johnson was arrested on Oct. 15, 2014 when Williamsburg Police responded to reports of a shooting.

Johnson was located by responding officers and his firearm was recovered from an alleyway beside a local business when he threw it following the shooting.

Johnson had a backpack containing marijuana which he admitted was his for personal use.

Johnson was sentenced to 8 years in prison on February 5, 2018 for a shooting outside of a restaurant near William & Mary College.

Johnson was given five years for the charge of Malicious Wounding and three years for the Use of a Firearm in felony charge against him.

