Norfolk gas station employee killed after being shot while sitting in car, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened at a Norfolk gas station on Saturday.

The call for the incident came in around 11 p.m., from the WaWa in the 900 block of E. Little Creek Road.

Police say an employee of the gas station was sitting inside her car when she was then shot.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to submit a tip on the P3 app.

