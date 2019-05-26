Police investigating after person killed outside Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a local gas station turned deadly Saturday night.

Around 4:59 a.m., officials received word of a shooting that had happened outside the WAWA located in the 14800 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived and medics pronounced him deceased at 5:07 a.m.

Related: At least eight people shot at gathering in Chesapeake

Police are still attempting to determine positive identification and age of the victim. There is no suspect at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with with any information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip at P3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.