Multiple people shot at gathering in Chesapeake, police on scene

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Multiple people were shot in Chesapeake Saturday night near the Maplewood Apartment complex.

Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired at a gathering taking place. Victims were taken to at least three local hospitals.

Airline Boulevard is blocked off while police investigate, and the scene remains active.

There is no word on the number of people injured or if any fatalities occurred.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.

@ChesapeakePD are investigating reports of multiple shootings here in the Holly Cove neighborhood. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/wf2GxlEKPa — Nana-Séntuo Bonsu (@NSBonsu_) May 26, 2019