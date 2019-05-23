Bodies of 2 missing Virginia boaters recovered from Rappahannock River

MOSQUITO POINT, Va. – The bodies of two boaters who went missing Sunday morning were recovered from the Rappahannock River Thursday.

59-year-old Mark Ringenberg and 59-year-old Stephen Perkins departed from Weems, Virginia, Sunday morning. Dispatchers from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission contacted watchstanders at Sector Hampton Roads command center Sunday evening and notified them that a 15-foot boat was found with keys in the ignition, shoes on the deck and cold drinks in a cooler. The boat was unoccupied.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the men Monday evening after a combined total of 63 hours and 774 square miles searched.

Ringenberg and Perkins’ bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine their cause of death.

