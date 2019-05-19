Coast Guard, local agencies searching for 2 missing Virginia boaters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for two men after their boat was found washed ashore Sunday.

Officials say there is a recent signs of occupancy near Mosquito Point on the Rappahannock River.

59-year-old Mark Ringenberg and 59-year-old Stephen Perkins were identified as the two men who were on the boat, which departed from Weems, Virginia Sunday morning.

Dispatchers from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission contacted watchstanders at Sector Hampton Roads command center Sunday evening and notified them that the Boston Whaler was found with keys in the ignition, shoes on the deck and cold drinks in a cooler.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Milford Haven and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina is searching alongside Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Lancaster County, Middlesex County and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Anyone with information of that could help the search should call the Sector Hampton Roads command center at (757)-438-8567.