People Taking Action: Virginia Beach woman surprised at work, honored for volunteering efforts!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Edie Banatt, an amazing volunteer at the corporate offices of Gold Key PHR, was surprised at work for her admirable efforts.

Inside the hotel and management development company at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Kristin Lake helped News 3 pull this surprise off, directing our cameras to a hallway where co-workers are gathering for our surprise!

Banatt is the company's executive administrative assistant. She is super busy out in the community: you'll find her volunteering at the Oceanfront, at the Patriotic Festival, and the Symphony By the Sea Concert series. Needless to say, she's a busy woman!

She also coordinates Gold Key PHR's Angel Tree program.

The CEO of Gold Key PHR, Bruce Thompson, credits the success of that program, which makes Christmas brighter for so many families, to Edie,

"I mean literally we give out hundreds of angel tree gifts that have to go out all over the city. It's a major operation she leads it. It's phenomenal!"

Edie took part in this past weekend's bowling tournament supporting the 'Dogs On Deployment' program. She even volunteers at various events associated with the Neptune Festival, including this month's Oceanfront Wine Fest.

Her daughter, Paula Banatt, says it just comes natural to her mom.

"Volunteering for her in the most important thing for her. She gets so much satisfaction out of it. She loves to take care of people...she's everybody's mom."

For those reasons, News 3 presented Edie with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

She was very grateful and humble. "It's just something I really enjoy doing. I like helping other people and volunteering is awesome...it's just a lot of fun!

So how does she fit it into her schedule?

"You make the time. You just do it."

