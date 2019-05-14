Hampton teacher makes sure everyone can shoot hoops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Syms Middle School student Cynnia McCalman gets to do something she hasn’t been able to do until now: Shoot hoops with the rest of her P.E. class.

That's all thanks to her teacher Caitlin White.

Cynnia has cerebral palsy, and it bothered the Hampton school teacher that Cynnia couldn’t make shots from her wheelchair because the basket was too high. So, last month she asked Home Depot to make a custom hoop so that everyone could have a shot.

Home Depot delivered!

And so we wanted to give Miss White a big "thank you" of our own so we surprised her during health class.

While these young teens have a lot of schooling ahead of them, Miss White has already taught them some important life lessons:

“She’s kind to us and she takes care of us.”

“She doesn’t let anyone go home sad, mad, angry. She always - we always - leave her class happy.”

“She has a good personality and she’s really sweet and she’s really caring.”

Her story has been shared online dozens of times online, and she says other schools in other parts of the country are now going to copy her idea.

Related: People Taking Action: Young Virginia Beach pizza shop manager, full-time student finds time to take action!

“I really just hope that the plans get to all of the United States so that every kid can play," she told us. “I know from the bottom of my heart that any school could reach out to Home Depot and Home Depot would be there for them and help make any kids dream possible.”

She tells me the idea of helping others is just how she was raised.

“I’d have to attribute it to my mom. She raised my brother and I to know that we do have resources but there are others who don’t. So, give back... give whatever you can.”

We also presented Miss White with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“We have kids out there just like all these kids in here. They’re worth it, my time, and I just need to know they’re interested and I’ll go the extra mile for them," she said.

And the class ended with a group hug, tears of joy and a teacher knowing that her hard work and effort is appreciated.

Do you know someone who's worthy of a People Taking Action award? Click here to nominate them!