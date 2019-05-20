Man dies after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire located in the 30 block of E. Mercury Boulevard on Sunday where they found a man dead.

Around 12:30 a.m., units reported heavy smoke coming from a second story window.

The fire was contained to the room where it started and it was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. One man was found dead inside the home. The exact cause of death is not known and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Fire Prevention Branch has investigated the fire and the cause is undetermined.

Officials say the fire appears accidental in nature and not suspicious. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

